The Islands’ Partnership has announced the programme for this year’s Scilly Business Week which is taking place next month.

The week-long series of workshops, presentations and networking events (March 5-9) are all designed to enhance the productivity of businesses operating across the islands.

For the second consecutive year, the event will be supported by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth & Skills Hub, who help businesses access the right support and training opportunities to improve develop and grow.

Hot topics this year include getting ready for the new GDPR Regulation that comes into force in May; the inside track and benefits of online book-ability; the need to embrace digital tools to maximise business productivity; digital marketing and social media.

Islands Partnership’s executive director, David Jackson, said: “Scilly Business Week is now well established on the Islands’ Partnership calendar and continues to grow in stature year-on-year.

“We’re delighted this year to welcome speakers from the Bank of England and Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership who, alongside a raft of business experts in their field, make up a really compelling programme for our business community.”

For full details of all the events taking place during the week, click here.