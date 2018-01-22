Software Cornwall Tech Event

Software Cornwall is hosting its first Tech Connect event of the year next month.

The event, at St Austell Conference Centre on Tuesday, February 6, will include ‘Lightning Talks’ from across Cornwall’s tech community, lunch, and networking.

The talks will cover a range of subjects from marketing, planning, agile, AI, spaceTech, eHealth and finTech, from the likes of Radix Communications, fffunction, Bluefruit Software, Headforwards, and Packetship.

Aerospace Cornwall is sponsoring the event, making entry free for all from Cornwall’s tech community, and will be sharing news of its new project to support the growth of SpaceTech in Cornwall.

The Software Cornwall team will also be giving an update on its latest campaign to get Cornwall’s Digital Tech cluster featured for a third year in the UK Tech Nation report as one of the UKs fastest growing tech sectors.

