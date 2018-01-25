Protecting your ideas

Got an idea and don’t want anyone to steal it? Then next month’s #FSBConnect networking event could be for you.

Taking place at The Barge in Bude on Thursday, February 8, guest speaker Ian Mason will tell you all about intellectual property and how to protect your ideas.

With over 40 years’ experience, including 25 years running his own law firm, Mason has dealt with a wide range of issues of concern to mainly owner-managed businesses and their owner-managers, including copyright, trademarks and patents. Mason currently runs a legal services consultancy in Bude.

The cost of the networking is £10 and includes lunch. For full details and to book a place, click here.