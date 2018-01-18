Businesses will get the opportunity to hear more about a new scheme designed to help SMEs develop, promote and install renewable energy products, at a special event next month.

Cornwall New Energy (CNE) is hosting the event at Newquay’s Bedruthan Hotel on Tuesday, February 20, where businesses can learn about the CNE project, meet the partners and the suppliers and learn more about current projects.

Key note speaker for the day will be Mark Holmes, senior low carbon investment officer at Cornwall Council, who will talk on ‘Cornwall’s Energy Future’.

The European-funded scheme offers free advice and support to small businesses to reduce energy bills, emissions and reliance on the national grid.

It has already assisted a number of businesses, including Skinner’s Brewery, where CNE is assessing its renewable energy options to improve the energy efficiency of its buildings and processes.

For further details on the event, click here.