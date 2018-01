FSB Cornwall’s first networking event of 2018 will explain how to make yourself and your business ‘visible’.

The #FSBConnect event at the Melting Pot Café in Redruth on January 11 will feature guest speakers Matt Hocking from Leap, and Mark Picken of MPAD.

Cost of the networking event is £10, which includes a buffet lunch. For more details and to book a place, click here.