Preparations are gathering pace for this year’s Cornwall Business Show.

The event at the Royal Cornwall Showground on Thursday, March 15, is shaping up to be one not to miss with over 100 stands booked already. It is expected to attract over 1,400 attendees from across the south west.

As well as the trade exhibition, there will also be a free seminar programme hosted in a state of the art seminar suite sponsored by JHAV.

The heated venue will also feature the popular Healthy Workplace Zone where you can discover ways to look after yourself and your team; speed networking; the Social Media Zone, which offers you the chance to get your business noticed live across the web, and more.

Furthermore, it will host commercial vehicle showrooms from top brands such as Mercedes, Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford and Lexus along with the popular café with plenty of seating and food and drink including samples from Southwestern Distillery.

If you wish to exhibit, organisers encourage you to book soon to avoid disappointment. There is also specialist rates offered for those in the Social Enterprise & Charity Zones as well as the Business Start Up Zone. Free entry registration is expected to open in the next week.