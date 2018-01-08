Having just celebrated its tenth anniversary, Mackerel Sky Events is targeting another decade of success.

Founded in 2007, the company has had over 750,000 people attend its events and has hosted 3996 days of volunteering.

While the business is based in Truro, it works companies and organisations from across the country, with clients such as the BBC and the Military Wives Choirs Foundation.

Recent successes include delivering the event and site operations for the Bloodhound SSC public test runs at Newquay Airport, consultancy with the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham for its Borough of Culture bid, and being awarded Arts Council England funding for the Torbay Christmas By The Sea project.

Closer to home, the team continues to deliver on its long-standing partnerships including Truro’s City of Lights (that has been postponed to January 31 due to the weather for the original date in November), the internationally successful Agile on the Beach conference, and St Ives Food & Drink Festival, which is the only food festival in the UK to take place right on the beach.

Executive producer, Claire Eason-Bassett, said: “The last ten years have been challenging and thrilling in equal measure. We get to work with utterly brilliant people to make positive, impactful events happen and that comes with risk. There are times we have to be brave but we love making it all work and we know our stuff, which is why we’re still in business and growing.

“2018 is looking great – new projects, great partners, ambitious plans – as well as our ongoing projects and clients. And we’re welcoming two new members to our core team to support our national team of associates.”