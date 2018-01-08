The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has revealed the 15 local companies that will be travelling with it to London next week to exhibit at the Top Drawer trade show.

The Export for Growth initiative, delivered in Cornwall by the chamber, Business West and the Department for International Trade, has created a ‘Cornwall Style’ section of the craft area of the show, which takes place at London’s Olympia from January 14-16.

The delegation from all over Cornwall includes artists, crafters and jewellers who were selected for their attention to detail and creating work that represents the high standards of craftsmanship available in Cornwall. Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is putting together a bid to win more funding for traders in different sectors this year.

As well as stand space, the delegation has been offered free training and support in how to exhibit and enhancing their digital marketing skills in order to prepare them better for international sales.

Successful exhibitors are Bookshell Bindery; Lucktaylor Ceramics; Chloë Gallery; Gallery of Clare Mason; Esther Smith Jewellery and Automata; Hannah Batstone Contemporary Jewellery; Jane Smith Glass; MBM Glass; Naomi Singer Glass Design; Particle Press; Paper Birch; Rachel Stowe.com; Cornish Pots; Paul Bawden Screenprints and textiles designer Vivian Prideaux.