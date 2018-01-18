BizEvent: Leadership for Growth

The next #BizEvent will focus on Leadership for Growth.

Growth Hub On the Road’s Biz Events are free business networking breakfasts for growing businesses in Cornwall & Isles of Scilly.

Each event includes presentations from local business leaders giving personal insights on their journey to growth and the ups and downs along the way to transforming vision into reality.

Leadership for Growth, taking place at The Headland Hotel in Newquay on Wednesday March 14, will feature a presentation from Jonathon Jones, MD of trading at Tregothnan.

Jones will reflect on how leadership is required to identify competitive advantage. Tregothnan flies the flag for Cornwall by seizing opportunities to find new markets, capitalising on the strengths in its identity and diverse portfolio. The business recently set-up a pop-up shop in London’s Covent Garden to do just this and shared the opportunity with other companies to test demand for Cornish products.

Also speaking at the event will be Linda Norfolk, managing partner at EPC Wheelchairs.

Norfolk has extensive experience of change management to share: from reviewing organisational structure; mission, vision and values to communicating change and bringing the staff team on board with a new way of thinking.

For more details, click here.

The On the Road programme is part of the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.