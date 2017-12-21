You can export, says chamber

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses in the New Year to get ready for export.

It is offering a series of funded export masterclasses, the next one in Truro in January.

With the slogan ‘It’s just as easy to get a new client in Berlin as it is Birmingham’, Export for Growth is an ERDF-funded project focused on providing support to get businesses selling overseas.

In addition to initiatives like a bursary-funded stand at the Top Drawer lifestyle show, Cornwall Chamber and the Department for International Trade is offering a funded space on the You Can Export masterclass at Truro’s Alverton on January 26.

Designed to build confidence and develop strategy, this interactive workshop gives SMEs an opportunity to take advantage of global connectivity and the weakened pound to sell products and services overseas.

The chamber’s international marketing manager, Laura Barnes, said: “There has been a significant increase in exports nationally, in the face on the weakened pound. Our target in Cornwall is to help over 200 companies and so far we have provided support and advice for around 130 – putting Cornwall’s businesses out there in the world.

“It’s exciting to see so many diverse companies enquiring about how they can make the most of international trade opportunities.”

There will further export workshops held in March.