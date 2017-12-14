Cornwall Chamber’s first #BizEvent of 2018 will focus on strategies for growth.

Mark Sullivan, CEO of Provenance Brands, and Lerryn Clare and Lucy Cox, joint founders and directors of MyHalto, will give their contrasting perspectives on planning for business growth at Heartlands in Pool on January 16.

There’ll be an opportunity to ask both companies questions following the presentations.

Provenance Brands brings together a family of companies (Warrens, Cornish Sea Salt, Great British Crisp Company, Simply Cornish, Living Sea Therapy) under one. From the outset, it has invested in product development and created links between products and brands which enabled it to expand its market share and trade overseas.

MyHalto, meanwhile, took four years to launch: from spotting a gap in the market, to developing and manufacturing an innovative product. Strategy evolved day-to-day, but after 18 months trading, it is now sold through Bravissimo and the company is exporting to 20 countries through its ecommerce site.

Each #BizEvent includes a light breakfast and networking.