COAST is clear for Marine-i event

The COAST Lab testing facility at Plymouth University will be the star attraction at Marine-i’s next Discovery Room event, which will be hosted at the university on Thursday, February 1.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i provides support for the marine technology sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Its Discovery Room events are designed to draw together all the very latest thinking and expertise on a specific theme of marine technology, to give businesses a comprehensive overview of the topic in an interactive, one-day session.

COAST Lab is a state-of-the-art hydrodynamic testing facility. It can generate short and long-crested waves in combination with currents at any relative direction in deep water. Investigations into sediment dynamics and the effects of wind in the marine environment can also be carried out. As a result, COAST Lab is ideally suited to environmental modelling, coastal engineering and the testing of scalable marine technology.

Businesses attending the event will be given a ‘masterclass’ in how COAST Lab can be used to test and trial new marine technologies, so that products and services can be developed to their full potential.

Steve Rice, project manager for Marine-i at Plymouth University, said: “COAST Lab is one of the most advanced testing facilities of its kind in Europe.

“Businesses attending this event will learn how they can make full use of this exceptional facility, while hearing from leading experts on the exciting opportunities in marine technology. Businesses will also be able to meet useful new contacts who could help accelerate their new product ideas to market.”

Attendance at this event is free.