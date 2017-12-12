More than 80 business people were shown how to “create opportunities from constraints” at Oxford Innovation’s Beauty and the Beat event at Trevibban Mill near Padstow recently.

Delegates heard from Brett Donahay from global marketing consultancy, eatbigfish, and paediatric heart surgeon Olivier Ghez.

Donahay delivered a thought-provoking speech on the ways in which innovative brands stand out from the crowd with their marketing, before delivering two interactive sessions that encouraged attendees to think differently about business challenges to come up with innovative solutions.

Ghez, meanwhile, spoke about how he and his team maintain their exceptionally high standards while working under everyday constraints in what are true life and death situations.

“Today was about challenging perspectives and stimulating the capability of businesses to think differently,” said Andrew Finley, Oxford Innovation’s stakeholder and relationship director.

“This embodies much of what we at OI deliver every day but, thanks to the exceptional speakers, we were able to take this to another level today. The strength of our global networks makes events like this possible and feedback from delegates has been fantastic. We now look forward to supporting our client businesses to embed these ideas into their individual businesses.”

Beauty and the Beat was delivered as part of the Transform programme, which offers business coaching and associated support to established businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Transform is delivered by Oxford Innovation in partnership with Unlocking Potential, and is financed by the European Regional Development Fund.