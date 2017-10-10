Wadebridge set for Town Takeover

Growth Hub on the Road’s latest Town Takeover comes to Wadebridge next week.

A day of free networking events and business workshops will take place at various venues across the town on Wednesday October 18.

The day will begin with a free business networking breakfast at Delicia Deli. Businesses from across north Cornwall can find out more about the Growth Hub’s guidance service and book a free business review with tasty pastries and hot drinks in supply.

Each Town Takeover day includes a series of 45-minute taster sessions offering fresh insight into ‘live’ business topics, presented by experienced business coaches. The Wadebridge workshops will be held at The Exchange, Molesworth Street and cover: maximising retail sales; recruitment and measuring the success of your digital marketing.

The Town Takeover will also include an evening session at The Exchange to cater for businesses unable to attend during the working day. Refreshments will be available from 5.30pm to set you up for a session on social media from 6-7pm.

Places at the business networking breakfast and taster sessions can be booked in advance on the Growth Hub website.

The On The Road programme is part of the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.