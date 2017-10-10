Fair stands selling fast

By -
0
51

The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is reporting that half of the exhibition stands at next year’s Cornwall Business Fair have already sold out.

The event on April 18, which forms part of Cornwall Business Week, has a refreshed format for 2018, with a new venue – Truro School’s Sir Ben Ainslie Sports Centre.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said:  “I’m delighted with the momentum in stand sales we have already achieved.  The exhibitors reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the business landscape in the county, ensuring there is something of interest for everyone at Cornwall Business Fair. This, combined with a range of other events planned for the same week, means I’m already looking forward to a very busy and entertaining Cornwall Business Week 2018.”

Another good reason to attend will be opportunity to visit the annual Finance in Cornwall conference, which next year will run alongside the fair.

Jason Mitchell, partner at Finance in Cornwall organiser, PKF Francis Clark, said: “One of the comments made about Cornwall Business Week was it was too big a commitment on the owner managers time; specifically with Finance in Cornwall and Cornwall Business Fair being on consecutive days.

“We know time is precious and are delighted to bring these two cornerstone events together on the same day at the same site. I have now asked the team here, to work on tweaking the format of Finance in Cornwall 2018 to leverage the definite synergies between the events.”

Organisations that have already booked space at Cornwall Business Fair include:

Advanced Imaging Systems Ltd (AISYS)
Agri-tech
Bishop Fleming
Breakthrough (Oxford Innovation)
Business Cornwall magazine
Business Investment for Growth 2 – BIG2
CF Systems
Children’s Hospice South West
CloS Enterprise Adviser Network
Cornwall & IOS Growth Programme
Cornwall Chamber of Commerce
Cornwall College Business
DJ in Cornwall
Eden Project
Engine Room
Focus Technology Europe Ltd
Future Focus (Unlocking Potential)
Growth Hub
Headforwards
HookedOnMedia
iSight Cornwall
ITEC
Jobline Staffing
LEADER
Lloyds Bank Business Banking
Matrix ER/ER Limited
Microtest Home & Business
N-Coders
Outset
Penventon Hotel
PFA Research Ltd
Piran Technologies Ltd
Pirate FM
PLUSS
PSP Insurance & Financial Solutions Ltd
Richardson Hotels
Robinson Reed Layton
Sapience HR
Skills Hub
Spark (Truro & Penwith College)
St Austell Print Company
Stockdale Group
Superfast Business Cornwall (Serco)
The VoIP People
TouchByte Ltd
Towergate Insurance
Transform (Oxford Innovation)
Truro and Penwith College
Truro High School for Girls
Truro School
University of Exeter
University of Plymouth
ZLC Energy Limited

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY