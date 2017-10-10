Fair stands selling fast

The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is reporting that half of the exhibition stands at next year’s Cornwall Business Fair have already sold out.

The event on April 18, which forms part of Cornwall Business Week, has a refreshed format for 2018, with a new venue – Truro School’s Sir Ben Ainslie Sports Centre.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “I’m delighted with the momentum in stand sales we have already achieved. The exhibitors reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the business landscape in the county, ensuring there is something of interest for everyone at Cornwall Business Fair. This, combined with a range of other events planned for the same week, means I’m already looking forward to a very busy and entertaining Cornwall Business Week 2018.”

Another good reason to attend will be opportunity to visit the annual Finance in Cornwall conference, which next year will run alongside the fair.

Jason Mitchell, partner at Finance in Cornwall organiser, PKF Francis Clark, said: “One of the comments made about Cornwall Business Week was it was too big a commitment on the owner managers time; specifically with Finance in Cornwall and Cornwall Business Fair being on consecutive days.

“We know time is precious and are delighted to bring these two cornerstone events together on the same day at the same site. I have now asked the team here, to work on tweaking the format of Finance in Cornwall 2018 to leverage the definite synergies between the events.”

Organisations that have already booked space at Cornwall Business Fair include: