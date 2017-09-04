Two more confirmed for TEDxTruro

Two of Cornwall’s most popular performers have joined the lineup for next month’s TEDxTruro 2017.

Standup comedian Colin Leggo and singer/songwriter Kezia will perform at the event on October 27 at Truro & Penwith College’s Truro campus.

Kezia will perform a selection of her own songs, which have been inspired by growing up in Cornwall in an ex-mining town. Folk legend Ralph McTell has called Kezia “exceptional” and “one of the most original and exciting artists to come out of Cornwall”.

Colin Leggo, whose parody videos of Cornish culture including ‘Grand Theft Cornwall’ have been a viral hit, will give his thoughts on modern Cornwall in a set entitled ‘The Curse of Poldark’.

Leggois a popular figure on the comedy circuit around the UK and reached the finals of the UK Pun Championships this year, beating over 2,000 comedians to reach the last eight.

TEDxTruro curator and co-licensee, Mandy Reynolds, said: “We are delighted that singer/songwriter Kezia and comedian Colin Leggo, two of the most exciting talents in Cornwall, have agreed to perform for us. This year at TEDxTruro we are exploring the theme ‘Beyond Barriers’. Kezia and Colin will both bring a fresh take on the theme and are an exciting addition to our line-up.”

TED began in the USA in 1984 and is devoted to ideas worth spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks of 18 minutes or less. Today TED covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. TED has become a viral video phenomenon and global community, with millions of people around the world watching and sharing TED talks online. TEDx events are inspired by TED, but are independent and self-organised.

Tickets for TEDxTruro 2017 are available now, priced £50 each (plus an admin fee of £3.86) from www.tedxtruro.com

TEDxTruro is a full day event, and the ticket price includes refreshments.