Skills Hub launch

The Skills Hub, a new service to help businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly upskill and work smarter, has its official launch next week.

Working on a free, independent and unbiased basis, the Skills Hub aims to help businesses identify gaps in skills and acts as a signposting service to help businesses find a training course, workshop or recruitment solution.

The ESF-funded programme will be launched next week at a special free-to-attend event at Fifteen Cornwall, on Wednesday October 4. For more details and to book a place, click here.