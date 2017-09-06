The internationally acclaimed architect Eric Parry is to deliver this year’s Cornwall Architectural Trust Lecture.

Writer, designer and academician, he is renowned for his sensitive handling of historic buildings such as the restoration of St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, and the extension to the Holburne Museum of Art in Bath.

The Cornwall Architectural Trust is a charity promoting awareness of quality in the built environment and awarding scholarships and student prizes.

“We are delighted that Eric is to be our guest speaker,” remarked PBWC director and RIBA Cornwall chair, Cian Spowart. “His work has been an inspiration to numerous young designers.”

The Lecture is to take place on November 10 at Falmouth’s National Maritime Museum.