The full schedule for the third Newquay Business Week has been announced.

Newquay Business Week runs from Monday October 9 to Friday October 13 and features a wide range of networking events and seminars to suit all businesses, at various venues across the town.

Created by Newquay Business Improvement District (BID), the week starts on the Monday with a welcome breakfast at Rick Stein, Fistral.

Other highlights of the day include a presentation on tourism from Visit Cornwall chief Malcolm Bell while airport MD, Al Titterington, will update on the future of aviation in Cornwall, including the proposed Spaceport in Newquay.

Tuesday’s sessions at the Atlantic Hotel will focus on various aspects of digital marketing and social media, while on Wednesday corporate social responsibility and sustainability will be among the subjects on the menu at the Newquay View Resort.

Judi Blakeburn, brand director of Watergate Bay Hotel, will start Thursday’s events which will also include a presentation from Crowdfunder on how to build a community to fund and support your ideas and projects.

The final day’s lineup of seminars will be concluded with an evening reception at Tom Thumb.

All Business Week sessions are free to Newquay BID members and £3 each for non-members.

For the full schedule and booking details, click here.