Growth Hub back on the road

Growth Hub On The Road returns refreshed and ready for a new programme of Town Takeovers this autumn, starting in Liskeard on Tuesday September 26.

The day kicks off with a free business networking breakfast at Liskerrett Community Centre. Businesses from across south east Cornwall can find out more about the Growth Hub’s guidance service and book a free business review.

Each Town Takeover day includes a series of 45-minute taster sessions offering fresh insight into ‘live’ business topics, presented by experienced business coaches. The Liskeard sessions will be held at Millennium House and cover: maximising retail sales; setting prices that work for your customers and bottom line; getting the most from a 5 Star food hygiene rating and how generating social value for your community can also be good for business.

The Town Takeover will also include an evening session to cater for businesses unable to attend during the working day. Refreshments will be available from 5.30pm to set you up for a session on social media from 6-7pm at Millennium House.

For more details and to book for the business networking breakfast and taster sessions, click here.

The On The Road programme is part of the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.