FSBConnect to discuss business structure

Business structure will be the topic for discussion at the Cornwall branch of the Federation of Small Businesses’ next networking event.

#FSBConnect Cornwall meets at a different venue on the second Thursday of each month, featuring a guest speaker talking about an area of interest for small businesses.

The Truro offices of chartered accountant PKF Francis Clark will host the next meeting on October 12, where Andrew James will talk about business structure – should you be a limited company, partner or how do you start as a sole trader or be a community interest company or social enterprise?

The cost of the networking is £10 payable in advance and includes tea/coffee and afternoon cakes.

For more details and to book a place, click here.