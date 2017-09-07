Event has its eye on the future

Major advances in digital technology and how businesses can use them to transform the way they operate will be the focus of a one-day event hosted by Superfast Business Cornwall next month.

‘Connect to the Future – How digital technology can help boost your business communication’ will explore the technologies available to SMEs and look at how companies in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can practically apply the latest innovations to improve their communications, reach markets outside of the area and boost growth.

The event at Goonhilly Earth Station on October 19 will feature a number of speakers, including one of the UK’s top ten tech thought leaders, Dr Simon Moores.

Dr Moores, a former Technology Ambassador for the Government, specialises in emerging technologies and predicting the future for business in a digital age.

Superfast Business Cornwall is a fully-funded service by the European Regional Development Fund to help businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly understand, adopt and exploit digital technology for growth. There is no cost for eligible businesses to attend the event.

