Conference to focus on selling abroad

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special conference this autumn focusing on selling abroad.

The ‘Connected Cornwall’ event, at Healey’s Cyder Farm on November 14, will feature, among others, presentations from Malcolm Bell (Visit Cornwall), Toby Parkins (Headforwards), Mark Sullivan (Provenance Brands) and J-P Eatock (Lizard Adventure).

Joining them will be Google Garage, which will deliver workshops sessions including ‘Reach New Customers Online’ and ‘Know your Business with Analytics’.

There will also be talks from international trade consultant Linda Middleton-Jones, and representatives from the Department for International Trade, Cornwall Council and the LEP.

Attendance at the seminars is free.