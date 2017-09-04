Stand bookings are now being taken for next year’s Cornwall Business Fair.

The event boasts both a new date – April 18 – and venue, Truro School.

Organiser, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, has frozen 2017 prices for the stands and announced a number of new initiatives.

There will be no lunchtime event, but there will be a ticketed networking breakfast and late afternoon high tea with high profile speakers. There will also be an ‘end of fair’ celebration for exhibitors.

All stand holders will be in one large fully-carpeted sports hall on the same level in a visitor-friendly grid system. The exhibitor package has also been made more comprehensive to include power and spot lighting on all stands.

