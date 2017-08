Start-up specialist, Outset Cornwall, is hosting a special event in Falmouth this bank holiday weekend to promote the creative talents of its clients.

Summer Fest, which will be held on Events Square, will feature arts and crafts stalls selling bespoke goods from handcrafted jewellery and furniture to designer swimwear, vintage clothing and international cuisine.

Outset Cornwall is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, DCH and the Outset Foundation.