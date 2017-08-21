Export Hub on the road

Cornwall Chamber is collaborating with Export for Growth and the Department for International Trade to take a series of special workshops on the road.

The Export Hub is a large ‘Exporting is GREAT’-branded truck, which transforms into a portable seminar space and will be the scene for three interactive seminars taking place around the Duchy next month.

The first event, on September 13, will be aimed at the marine sector and will take place in the Ships and Castles car park in Falmouth.

The following day the Export Hub truck will be found in the Wharf car park in Bude, with a special session for tourism businesses.

The Great Cornish Food Store car park in Truro will be the venue for the final event, on September 15, focusing on those trading in food and drink sector.