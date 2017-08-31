A deal has been signed for a national roll-out of forecourt electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The agreement between ChargePoint Services and Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is the first of its kind in the electric vehicle charging market.

MFG, which is the second largest independent forecourt operator in the UK with 413 stations, will host the 50kW plus rapid chargers at its sites nationwide which operate under the BP, Shell, Texaco, JET and Murco fuel brands.

The chargers will become part of ChargePoint Services’s existing GeniePoint Network, which stretches the length of the country from Falmouth to Carlisle.

Alex Bamberg, MD of ChargePoint Services, said: “Electric Vehicle Charging is now a critical public service, and we are on target to provide the most reliable, widespread rapid charging facilities across the UK for drivers of electric vehicles, backed up by our excellent, continuous customer care programme.”

