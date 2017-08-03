Cornwall Development Company (CDC) is running four ESIF Application Masterclasses this month.

The events, which are free to attend, will cover the relevant areas of the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) application forms, guidance and processes, together with the Managing Authorities’ Grant Funding Agreements for projects supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and European Social Fund (ESF). Important areas such as state aid and ESIF compliant procurement will be key areas of focus.

The events have been organised by CDC’s Programme Facilitation Team, as part of its programme of technical assistance.

Each event will comprise:

A morning ‘ESIF Application Masterclass’ plenary session, led by Andy Luff, EU Funding Specialist

Lunch

An afternoon ‘ESIF Application Surgery’ session for individual applicants, hosted by members of the CDC Programme Facilitation Team.

