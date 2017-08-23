One of Cornwall’s youngest breweries will be hosting a summer barbecue this weekend to celebrate the start of a new venture.

On Saturday August 26, Dynamite Valley will be opening the doors to its brewery in Ponsanooth and inviting beer enthusiasts and foodies alike to celebrate its growing success, as Dom Lilly and Ross Kessell launch their new range of bottles to enjoy at home.

The bottle launch will see the most popular ales Gold Rush, a “refreshing, crisp and complex golden ale”, and T.N.T.I.P.A., a “flavourful tribute to American beer”, available to buy at local stockists, as well as online via their website to enjoy at home or share with friends.

From midday, the launch event will see the chefs at Wild Food offer up a delicious local seafood barbecue, while visitors can enjoy a wide selection of Dynamite Valley’s beers, with festivities continuing into the evening. Everyone who attends the barbecue will get the chance to buy the bottles early, before they launch online on August 28. Plus, guests who purchase a case of bottles on the day will also receive an exclusive gift.

Lilly said: “This is a big step for us as a brewer and as a business. It’s been a long time coming and we feel that we can really push our product and brand in to a whole new realm of beer drinkers.”

Following the initial launch of bottled Gold Rush and T.N.T.I.P.A, Kennall Vale Pale and Black Charge will also soon be available in bottles.

For more information about the barbecue, call the team on 01872 864532 or visit www.facebook.com/DynamiteValley