This year’s Cornwall Skills Show will be taking place at Cornwall Airport Newquay in partnership with Bloodhound SCC, the supersonic car that hopes to set the 1,000 mph speed record.

Bloodhound has had a base at the airport’s Aerohub Enterprise Zone for the past six years. The team have already carried out rocket tests at the airport and announced last month that they will be testing the car at speeds of up to 200 mph on Newquay’s 1.7 mile runway in October, ahead of a record bid in South Africa next year.

Now, thanks to support form the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the Careers and Enterprise Company, the Cornwall Education Business Partnership and Cornwall Council, the Cornwall Skills Show will be held on October 30 during Bloodhound’s education day at Cornwall Airport Newquay, helping to inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.

The show, formerly known as the Cornwall Careers Show, usually attracts more than 3,000 youngsters from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Last year there were more than 90 exhibitors showcasing the huge range of careers opportunities, training courses and routes into work available across the region.

The show is part of an ongoing campaign to help inspire and prepare young people for the world of work, including science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills. The Cornwall Education Business Partnership has already worked with Bloodhound on a model rocket car competition involving more than 3,000 school children from across the Duchy.

Paul Massey, who chairs the LEP’s employment and skills board, said: “Young people are the future workforce and they need the very best information and careers advice to make informed choices about what they want to do.

“The Cornwall Careers Show is a fantastic event and we hope the link with Bloodhound, which is all about promoting STEM skills, will encourage even more exhibitors and schools to attend.”

Ken Martin, secretary of the Cornwall Manufacturing Group, which represents manufacturing businesses across Cornwall, added: “Building links between education and businesses is the best way to enthuse and educate our future workforce and make sure businesses get the skills they need.

“The Cornwall Careers Show is a fantastic showcase and we will be urging our members to attend, as we have done with previous shows.”

The Cornwall Skills Show is currently at planning stage and will be held on Monday, October 30 at Cornwall Airport Newquay. Businesses or schools wishing to attend to can register their interest with Emma Grainger at the LEP via egrainger@cornwall.gov.uk and more information will be made available in early September.