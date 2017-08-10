The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has announced details of a new time and venue for next year’s Cornwall Business Fair.

The event, which for the past three years has been held at the Eden Project during Cornwall Business Week in mid-May, will in 2018 be moving forward to April 18, at Truro School.

Consequently, Business Week is also set to move to the week beginning April 16 along with the Finance in Cornwall, Cornwall Business Awards, Cornwall Sustainability Conference and FSB events.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “Like business in Cornwall, at Cornwall Chamber of Commerce we like to keep things fresh and vibrant so felt it was time to make a few changes to Cornwall Business Fair 2018.

“I’m confident the revised format will create a real buzz that will appeal to visitors and exhibitors alike.”