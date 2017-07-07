Video: Royal Cornwall success for FSB

The Cornwall branch of the Federation of Small Businesses has reported its busiest and most successful Royal Cornwall Show to date.

A live music stage and hospitality marquee attracted a steady flow of visitors to the FSB Cornwall stand at the three-day event last month, with many new members signing up to join.

Many of the region’s high profile partners and key contacts stopped by such as newly-elected Council portfolio holder for planning and economy, Bob Egerton, and straight from the General Election result, re-elected North Cornwall MP, Scott Mann.