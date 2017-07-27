Business Cornwall is gearing up for its Sustainability feature which will appear in its September issue.

There will be a focus on the latest developments from renewable energy providers as well as examining how the Duchy’s businesses are embracing green technologies and initiatives.

The feature will include an electric / hyrbrid car guide and backed-up by a Business Cornwall LIVE! event at Perranporth Airfield where a range of cars will be on site for those contemplating making the shift.

If you work or own a business in this sector and would like to get involved please contact Morveth or Caroline.