Last week, Cornwall-based business Crowdfunder hosted its Summer Experience event as it celebrated raising more than £40 million for projects around the UK, welcoming attendees from companies including Virgin, Santander, JC Decaux, Tesco and M&S, all flying in from London.

Cornwall has had twice as many successful crowdfunding businesses than the UK average (40% vs 23%) and the region plays a key part in those local business success stories. Crowdfunder is part of an energetic, flourishing tech sector in Cornwall which is filled with entrepreneurial drive and spirit.

Nicola Lloyd, head of inward investment for Invest in Cornwall, said: “This is a really exciting time for Cornwall, and ambitious, thriving businesses are transforming the way in which the region is viewed. This event celebrates all the people making this happen, in a place that enables businesses to grow with its fantastic connectivity, attracting world class talent who are looking to match an exciting and ambitious career with an incredible place to live.”

The party was not only attended by leaders from global businesses but also welcomed the world’s first flatpack vehicle, the OX, as it finishes its’ tour through Cornwall. Visiting Cornwall for the first time, it stopped at a few of the region’s landmarks along the way, including the Eden Project and Watergate Bay, to pose and introduce itself to some of the people making the region tick.

Gordon Seabright, chief executive of the Eden Project, said: “We were very pleased to welcome the OX vehicle team to Eden. It’s great to see such an innovative vehicle with a great charitable mission and we wish the team the best of luck in the next stage of their fundraising.”

The OX is the brainchild of Formula 1 and supercar designer Professor Gordon Murray and entrepreneur Sir Torquil Norman. Designed to be a low-cost, all-terrain small truck that can be driven on and off-road to help remote communities in the likes of Africa to transport food, water, building supplies and people.

Guests were able to get involved with live crowdfunding and hear about the growth Crowdfunder has achieved in recent months and how being located in Cornwall has helped the business.

Rob Love, chairman of Crowdfunder, said: “It’s great to have so many people from around the UK joining us for our Summer Experience event in our headquarters in Newquay. This is what it’s all about – celebrating the success of companies we have been able to help, from our favourite place, a converted surf shop looking over the sea. Cornwall is the ideal location to host this celebration as its home to a thriving forward-thinking business community and we look forward to celebrating that for many years to come.”