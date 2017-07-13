Two pioneering business leaders at the forefront of innovation will be speaking at the next Future Focus event. Dan Germain, group head of brand at Innocent Drinks will offer Cornish SMEs a glimpse of how large companies are finding new ways to seek tomorrow’s customer. The second keynote is soon to be announced.

Innocent’s brand champion Germain helped create one of the most engaging brands in the world, built on social media. Now Cornwall-based business leaders have the opportunity to squeeze the brains of the man who built one of the world’s most famous smoothie brands from scratch and beat Apple’s Sir Jonathan Ive and Sir Paul Smith to be named Designer of the Year in the UK.

Germain has been with the healthy drinks company since the start and is their brand and innovation champion. He will talk delegates through his whirlwind story of the Innocent Smoothie – the company’s triumphs and catastrophes, giving a unique behind the scenes look at how their brand continues to develop today. He will also be sharing how the growing brand maintains its most important values such as sustainability and ethics as a global company and give Cornwall’s business leaders an insight into the thinking behind future innovations at Innocent.

The event, organised by Unlocking Potential, is being held at Heartlands in Pool on 26th September and is expected to sell out quickly. Future Focus is a business innovation programme which includes inspirational speaker events designed to help Cornish business leaders rise to the challenges and opportunities of future growth. Delivered in partnership with the University of Exeter, the £4.7 million programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and aims to give Cornish businesses tools, resources and collaborative networks designed to help them break boundaries, innovate and grow. There is no cost to attend but delegates must register here for tickets. Allyson Glover, programme director for Unlocking Potential, is urging businesses to book tickets now to avoid disappointment:

“To be able to line up not one but a perfect pair of world-leading business innovators is hugely exciting for Unlocking Potential and the Cornish SME community. Dan and his fellow keynote, who we’re excited to reveal soon, will be able to share their fresh thinking, creative spirit and game changing approach to explore how businesses in Cornwall can look to the future. There will be so much to learn from their decades of combined experience in customer insights, brand and technology, it’s an opportunity not to be missed.”

Cornish business leaders who want to hear from two giants of world-leading innovation can book their space here.

For more information about how to benefit from the Future Focus programme, email hello@unlocking-potential.co.uk or call 0845 600 3660.