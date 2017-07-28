An online resource to help Cornish businesses benefit from digital technology has been launched by Superfast Business Cornwall.

The Knowledge Bank features impartial information and advice to help Cornwall and Isles of Scilly-based businesses exploit digital technology to develop and grow.

It includes guides, checklists, top tips and videos on everything from digital marketing to app development.

Mike Robertson, Superfast Business Cornwall team leader and digital business enabler, explained: “The Knowledge Bank is a rich resource for anyone looking to harness and exploit the power of digital technology to grow their business.

“Our in-depth guides, videos and articles are very user-friendly and we want the Knowledge Bank to be the go-to place for local businesses to find out how they can benefit from digital technology.”

Meanwhile, the ERDF-funded Superfast Business Cornwall project will be holding a one-day conference at Goonhilly Earth Station on Thursday, October 19.

The Connect to the Future conference will include workshops, keynote speakers, networking opportunities and a digital surgery with Superfast Business Cornwall digital business advisers, as well as a tour of Goonhilly.