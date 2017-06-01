Managers and business leaders from across the south west are getting a free session on how to improve their team’s and company’s effectiveness.

Leadership & management training manager at CCB, Sally McAuley, will be talking through her top tips on being a good boss, understanding leadership styles and how to get the best out of a team at the next CCB Networking Breakfast at The Business Space, Launceston, on Thursday, June 29.

Delegates will also enjoy a talk from CIPS and CILTS trainer at CCB, Iain Cameron, who will be discussing his top six themes for effective procurement, with reducing costs whilst maintaining competitiveness being a key topic.

Sally Foard, head of CCB, said: “It’s vital that we all keep learning – management techniques and strategy are constantly evolving.

“Learning how to become an effective leader, and how you impact on your people and your business at a free-to-attend session like this is a great opportunity for business owners, senior and middle managers plus employees interested in professional development.”

