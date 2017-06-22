Rise of the healthtech industry

NHS and other healthcare professionals are being brought together with pioneering health technology companies, to see how they can work together to benefit people across the region and beyond.

Cornwall Council and Falmouth University will co-host ‘Independence Day: Maximising Technology in Health and Care’ on July 4, a health technology event at Falmouth University.

The healthtech industry is worth billions and the digital revolution, which has already reshaped many other sectors, is transforming healthcare. Experts say that by 2020 the global value will be around £37 billion, with the UK thought to be on course to take around 5%.

NHS England has already said that it is looking to save billions from the health budget by embracing technology. Kathy Byrne, chief executive of Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust, said: “Within such a large organisation as the NHS, we’re always amazed at the talent, innovative ideas and opportunities proposed to us by some of the smaller players in the tech sector, but rarely have the chance to meet so many health technology businesses in one place.

“Maximising Technology in Health and Care on July 4 provides a fantastic opportunity to meet the businesses and entrepreneurs and start those conversations about their products and services that have so often led to improving the healthcare system.”

Head of inward investment at Invest in Cornwall, Nicola Lloyd said: “We’re not only focusing on local companies, but also international businesses that enable Cornwall to thrive on inward investment and new ideas and innovation developed around the world. In recent years, we have seen a growing interest in international businesses relocating to the region and we’re delighted to see a strong pipeline ahead.”