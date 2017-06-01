A new initiative has been launched by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce aimed at helping local businesses seeking private help and investment.

The Chamber Innovation Investment Network (CIIN) has been set up in collaboration with Plymouth University’s Innovation Centres and Mylor Ventures, and will feature free ‘investment readiness’ events to prepare a shortlist of companies seeking investment from business angels.

The chamber says there is a strong appetite (multi-£million) from these business angels for local investments and companies in all sectors are encouraged to attend. The support available is not limited to finance and could include such facets as mentoring and non-executive directorship.

Investment readiness workshops will take place over the summer starting next week (June 5) at Pool Innovation Centre, followed by further dates at the Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre (July 6) and Tremough Innovation Centre (September 25).

