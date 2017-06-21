Anyone who thinks they’d like to start their own business in Cornwall or the Isles of Scilly is being invited to an Ideas Generation Evening hosted by Breakthrough.

The informal session is designed to help budding entrepreneurs to explore where business ideas can come from and how to separate the good from the bad and the plain crazy.

Business start-up manager, Jamie Smith, said: “It really helps people who are interested in running a business or doing something themselves but are struggling to think of an idea.

“We’ll help people to come up with an idea of their own that they may wish to build a business around. The workshop is a friendly, informal and relaxed environment and it’s also great fun. There are definitely no wrong answers. In fact we encourage you to be crazy as you never know what could turn into a successful business.”

Breakthrough offers tailor-made, fully-funded support to anyone in Cornwall or the Isles of Scilly who wants to start a business or who is in their first 12 months of trading. Its team of coaches provides one-to-one strategic direction designed to give you the confidence, momentum and tools to make your business a success.

Breakthrough is delivered by Oxford Innovation in partnership with Unlocking Potential and is funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The event is being held in Truro from 6-9pm on Wednesday, June 28. Spaces are limited to just 25 and delegates must pre-book by clicking here.