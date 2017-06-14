Due to last minute licensing complications, Great Western Beach has announced it is unable to accommodate this weekend’s Electric Beach Festival as planned.

Scheduled to take place on Friday June 16-17, Electric Beach Festival will now be at the new location, The Chy Bar & Kitchen and The Koola Club.

The music schedule will still go ahead as planned, with headline acts Badly Drawn Boy and Cuban Brothers.

In a statement, the new lease-holder of Great Western Beach said: “We are truly sorry for the inconvenience that the move of Electric Beach from Great Western Beach has caused.

“We hope the event is a great success and once again offer our sincere apologies to both ticket holders and to those due to work at the beach.”

Customers wishing to get a refund as a result of the change of venue should visit www.electricbeachfestival.co.uk for further information.