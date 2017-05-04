Tech conference sells out for 4th year

The global tech world will be descending upon Cornwall this July as the annual Agile on the Beach conference held in Falmouth sells out for its fourth consecutive year.

Organisers of the seventh Agile on the Beach have confirmed keynote speakers Diana Larsen from Oregon speaking on agile teams and James Grenning from Chicago on agile software delivery.

James Lewis, principal consultant at internationally renowned creative technology company, Thoughtworks, will deliver the closing keynote at the conference.

Keynote speakers will join 45 speakers selected from over 350 submissions received to present at the award-winning conference this year.

Representing local to global, and micro to enterprise level organisations, they will share their knowledge and experience with 360 delegates at the two-day event, taking place July 5-7 in Falmouth.

Agile on the Beach committee member, Belinda Waldock, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have sold out again this year so early. With additional demand, we will now expand to a capacity of 400 with additional studio space and rooms on campus.

“Over 75% of our speakers, and over half of our delegates join us from out of county so having accommodation available on campus again this year is ideal.”

Agile on the Beach will be welcoming experts from all over the world including Russia, Israel, USA, Germany, Netherlands and Romania, as well as many from UK cities including Cardiff, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and London.

