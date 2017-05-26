FSB June networking events

The Cornwall branch of the Federation of Small Businesses will be holding its latest networking brunch next week.

The #FSBConnect event will be held at the Trethorne Hotel and Golf Club in Launceston on Thursday, June 1, and will feature guest speaker, Laura Cowie, cyber protect officer with the Devon and Cornwall Police, who will talk about some of the simple steps businesses can take to protect themselves from cyber security attacks.

Then later in the month, on June 15, the #FSBConnect breakfast event at St Austell Conference Centre will hear from hypnotherapist, Adam Pearson, who will talk about how to engage the brain so that it can help with running a business.