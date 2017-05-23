The dates have been confirmed for the 14th annual Great Cornish Food Festival.

Michelin-starred chef, Nathan Outlaw, will officially open the three-day festival on Truro’s Lemon Quay, on Friday September 22. He will be demonstrating on the main theatre stage with seating and standing space for over 100 people.

Other chefs confirmed include Jack Stein, Stephane Delourme (Seafood Restaurant), Tom Hunter (The Scarlet), Adam Banks (Fifteen Cornwall), Guy Owen (Idle Rocks), Keith Brooksbank (Penventon), Zack Hawke (The Mariners) and Phil & Christine Jensen (Peboryon).