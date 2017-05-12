Just a few tickets remain for next week’s eagerly-anticipated Finance in Cornwall event.

Described as “speed dating with the funders”, along with the Cornwall Business Fair and Cornwall Business Awards, Finance in Cornwall has become an integral part of Cornwall Business Week.

The 2017 Finance in Cornwall event, at the Lighthouse Cinema in Newquay on Tuesday (May 16), will feature 24 short presentations, most of which are from sources of funding and/or business support.

Presentations will cover the range of business funding – from grant to debt to equity, and include traditional, as well as alternative sources, including crowdfunding.

Event organiser, Andrew James (manager at PKF Francis Clark), said: “Owner/managers of businesses are not aware of the range of funding options open to them; this event is an efficient way to find out and to speak to funders directly.

“It is also an opportunity to find out about business support options available nationally. Feedback from attendees in the past has been very positive and, once again, we have arranged a line-up of presentations that should ‘hit the mark’ this year; with some familiar faces being joined by some new ones.”

PKF Francis Clark had arranged for Dr Vince Cable to come along as guest speaker. However, he had to withdraw after the announcement of the General Election (he is contesting a parliamentary seat in Twickenham).

However, in his place a special ‘hustings’ event has been arranged, chaired by Cornwall Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, and featuring candidates for the St Austell and Newquay seat – Kevin Neil (Labour), Steve Double (Conservative) and Stephen Gilbert (Lib Dem).

Questions for the hustings event can be submitted by email to Devon Hawes in advance of the event or on the morning at the Finance in Cornwall event. Questions should be on a theme of ‘business funding’ or ‘business support’.

For full details of Finance in Cornwall and to book a free place, click here.

At the same venue in the afternoon are two further events. The FSB is ‘Celebrating Women in Business’ while the Cornwall Chamber is looking at ‘Profitability from Sustainability’.