Export will be high on the agenda at the Cornwall Business Fair this month.

The Cornwall Business Fair, one of the highlights of this year’s Cornwall Business Week, takes place at the Eden Project on Wednesday, May 17.

And one of the features of the event will be the ‘Lightning Stage’, which is being sponsored by the Export for Growth programme, offering both workshops and flash ‘surgery’ style appointments to businesses looking to tap into overseas trade opportunities.

“Export for Growth is the most appropriate programme for Cornwall & Scilly’s exporters ever created,” said Kim Conchie, chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

