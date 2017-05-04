The final preparations are being put into place for this year’s Cornwall Business Fair.

The Business Fair, organised by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, is a centrepiece event to Cornwall Business Week, and will again be held at the Eden Project, on Wednesday, May 17.

Entrance is free and it will be open from 10am-4pm, allowing plenty of time to visit and connect with over 100 exhibitors across all business sectors.

The day also boasts three informative and social networking opportunities. Breakfast’s key note speaker is Kate Kennally, CEO of Cornwall Council. At lunch, the Cornwall Plan for Business 2017/18 will be launched and Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, will be providing valuable insights about today’s fast-changing business environment.

Last but not least, at 4pm visitors will be able to relax and enjoy a free pasty and pint at the closing event whilst being entertained by Johnny Cowling, popular comedian and broadcaster on Pirate FM’s drive time.

For full details to pre-register, click here.

Other events taking part during Cornwall Business Week include Finance in Cornwall on Tuesday, May 16 and the Cornwall Business Awards, on May 18.