Chambers chief at Business Fair

Dr Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, will be visiting this year’s Cornwall Business Fair.

The event, hosted by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, takes place on Wednesday May 17 at the Eden Project and entry is free.

“It’s a huge privilege for me to get to meet so many passionate Cornwall businesses – and to work with a Chamber of Commerce that brings together businesses with a strong civic commitment from across the county,” said Dr Marshall.

“The Cornwall Business Fair is a great opportunity to bring companies of all shapes and sizes together to connect with each other, secure new business, and help the whole of the county grow.”

At the Cornwall Business Fair lunch, the Cornwall Plan for Business 2017/18 will be launched and Dr Marshall will be providing valuable insights about today’s fast-changing business environment.

This year’s expo will boast plenty of networking areas, a Business Support Zone, a new Tech Zone with lightning stage that will allow for businesses to do an elevator style pitch. Visitors will be encouraged to embrace innovation and connect with one another throughout the day on the Whova networking app.