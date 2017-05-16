More than three quarters of Cornish businesses polled by Unlocking Potential (UP) at its Future Focus event last week, say they’re feeling confident about success.

That’s despite national trends which suggest the uncertainty of Brexit, the General Election and global instability are causing business leaders to be more pessimistic than before the Brexit vote last year.

28% went further and said they were “brimming with confidence, optimism and belief” and were certain it was going to be a good year for them.

The live survey of up to 150 delegates took place at UP’s second Future Focus event, held at the Eden Project with global entrepreneur and Pacific Direct founder, Lara Morgan, as well as local business champion Robert Salvoni as keynote speakers.

Launched by UP in January, Future Focus delivers inspirational speaker events and labs, designed to help Cornish business leaders rise to the challenges and opportunities of future growth. Delivered in partnership with the University of Exeter, the £4.7 million programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Programme director, Allyson Glover, used the latest electronic software surveying kit to ask delegates to respond to questions about their businesses and themselves as business leaders.

She said: “More than a 100 Cornish businesses told us about their intentions over the next five years with 85% wanting to grow and that the main barriers include lack of strategy and market conditions.

“So, we’ll be working hard over the next few months to bring Cornish businesses the events and labs that will help address these needs.”