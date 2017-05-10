Business Fair special offer

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has revealed details of a special offer for visitors to next week’s Cornwall Business Fair.

Every visiting delegate to the fair will get a special offer to join the chamber and receive a voucher to attend, for free, any one of its future Big Breakfasts and Connected Lunch networking events.

Worth over £50, the offer voucher will be in the delegate bags to collect on arrival.

Cornwall Business Fair takes place at the Eden Project on Wednesday, May 17. For more details and to register for free, click here.